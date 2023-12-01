Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Frances Arnold Sells 230 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

