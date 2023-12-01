Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOX

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $83.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.02. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 40.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.