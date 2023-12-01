American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) PT Lowered to $20.00

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $20.14 on Friday. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

