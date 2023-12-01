American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

American Woodmark Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $80.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMWD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 50.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 20.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after buying an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

