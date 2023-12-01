Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Crane by 88.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 113,579 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 182.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 30.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Stock Performance

CR stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $110.19. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 9.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. CJS Securities started coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

