Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.80 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

