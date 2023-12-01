Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $982.38 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $940.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $937.22.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

