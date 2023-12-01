Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 135,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

