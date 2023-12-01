Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth $1,465,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BLD opened at $295.78 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $145.32 and a 12 month high of $307.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.