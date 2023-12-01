Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BJ opened at $64.58 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $78.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

