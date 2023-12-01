Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,629 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,733.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

