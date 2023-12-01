Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in KBR by 8,845.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,776,000 after purchasing an additional 804,279 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $50,629,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $22,631,000.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KBR Trading Up 0.2 %
KBR opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.
KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.
KBR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -34.18%.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
