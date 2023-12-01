Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 89.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,797.63.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,609.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,575.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2,520.27. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

