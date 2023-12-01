Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,260 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after buying an additional 616,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,184,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,816,000 after acquiring an additional 174,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

