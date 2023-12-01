Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 352.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $213.99 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $156.76 and a twelve month high of $216.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.95 and its 200 day moving average is $193.25. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

