Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,809 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL stock opened at $350.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.90 and a 52-week high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,536 shares of company stock worth $2,383,259. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.