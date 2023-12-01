Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 5,013 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 156.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Crocs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Raymond James raised shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

