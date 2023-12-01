AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Lowered to “Market Perform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $165.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.22.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $155.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.78.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.