Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Director Justin E. Mirro Sells 45,000 Shares

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $188,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

AMPX stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

