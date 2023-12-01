ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,686,200 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 2,019,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,686.2 days.
ams-OSRAM Price Performance
ams-OSRAM stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $10.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.
About ams-OSRAM
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.
Read More
