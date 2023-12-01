Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ANDE. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. Andersons has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Andersons will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Andersons news, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,490.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Andersons by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Andersons by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Andersons by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

