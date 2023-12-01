APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of APA worth $18,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of APA by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,903,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,185,000 after purchasing an additional 777,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in APA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.50. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

