Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

APOG stock opened at $45.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $353.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.19 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $101,677.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,333.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 87,650 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 13.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

