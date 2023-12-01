Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 570.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.84.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $149.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.16. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.