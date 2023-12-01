Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,800 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 732,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,808.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Asahi Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.
