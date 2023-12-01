ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in ASML were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ASML by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,307,000 after acquiring an additional 83,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after acquiring an additional 72,259 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Stock Down 0.6 %

ASML opened at $683.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $623.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.51. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $529.01 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $269.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

