ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Up 38.4% in November

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,600 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the October 31st total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ASMPT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVF opened at $10.17 on Friday. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.
ASMPT Company Profile
