Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $213.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $180.00. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Aspen Technology stock opened at $188.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.76. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,008,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,554,000 after buying an additional 188,131 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,247,000 after buying an additional 124,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after buying an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.