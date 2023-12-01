AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Lowered to £125

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from £130 ($164.20) to £125 ($157.89) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £125 ($157.89) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £127 ($160.41) to £129 ($162.94) in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £118.95 ($150.25).

Shares of LON AZN opened at £101.26 ($127.90) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £156.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,341.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.19. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 9,778 ($123.51) and a 12-month high of £123.92 ($156.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £105.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is £108.82.

In related news, insider Michel Demare acquired 1,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £101.70 ($128.46) per share, with a total value of £101,700 ($128,457.75). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

