Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Shares of ATHX opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.99.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
