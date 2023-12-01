Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of ATHX opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 910,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 861,475 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Articles

