Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sells 2,609 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total transaction of $496,283.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,975 shares in the company, valued at $27,196,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 447 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.74, for a total transaction of $80,343.78.

On Monday, November 20th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,075 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $572,349.75.

On Thursday, November 16th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 205 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $38,189.45.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,305 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $241,385.85.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.4 %

TEAM stock opened at $190.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.11. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $116.40 and a twelve month high of $215.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.