Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,900.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 9,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$3,735.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 51,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,630.00.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

AU opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$58.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aurion Resources from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AU

Aurion Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.