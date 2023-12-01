B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $265,000 Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Incyte were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Incyte by 31,943.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,657,000 after buying an additional 1,467,803 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Incyte by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,161,000 after buying an additional 1,391,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,602,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,888,000 after buying an additional 1,034,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on INCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

