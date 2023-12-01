B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $265,000 Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Incyte were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

Incyte Stock Up 1.8 %

INCY opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.