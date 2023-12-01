B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $400,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $65.72.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock worth $1,423,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

