B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $412,000 Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after buying an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 80,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NET opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.49 and a beta of 0.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $79.61.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $978,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,074,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $978,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,074,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $967,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,348,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 798,467 shares of company stock valued at $53,159,870. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

