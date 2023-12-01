B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Exponent were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,619,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,743,000 after buying an additional 493,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 77.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,340,000 after buying an additional 247,075 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 550.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 146,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1,000.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 144,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 131,206 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

