B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Graco were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,060. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

