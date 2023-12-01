B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Invests $191,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,742 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 238,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 25.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Southwestern Energy

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.