B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Invests $208,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $112,133,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,205 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 646.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $44.83 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

