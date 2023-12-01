B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Invests $309,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 586 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $201,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $709,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $663.76 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $361.62 and a 12 month high of $664.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $563.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.75.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.00.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

