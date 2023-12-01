B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

