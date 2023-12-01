B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 1,200 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after buying an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Zai Lab by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

ZLAB opened at $27.29 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24.

Insider Activity

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 5,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,072.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

