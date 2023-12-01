B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 49,282 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,282 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.10% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 116,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,720,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 64,484 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 417,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 144,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of ATRA opened at $0.66 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher bought 179,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $39,384.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 368,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,056.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,077 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

