B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.26.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $169.46 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

