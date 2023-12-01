Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $93.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average is $94.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

