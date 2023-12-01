Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 122,564 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,564 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $27,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 573,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 69,538 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after purchasing an additional 696,379 shares during the period.

CGGR opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

