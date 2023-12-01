Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 43,591 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 358,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,591 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $20,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Corteva by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,140,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,372,000 after buying an additional 155,613 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 113,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Corteva by 10.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Corteva by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 331,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 91,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,084 shares of company stock valued at $201,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $67.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

