Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $38,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $149.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.16. The stock has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $157.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

