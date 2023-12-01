Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $18,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 982,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,377,000 after buying an additional 36,126 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after buying an additional 62,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 42,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $139.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $157.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.64.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

